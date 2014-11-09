Kasparov: Stop Putin now or pay the price later

Chess legend Garry Kasparov was once the pride of the Soviet Union.

But 25 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall he lives in exile in the US, accusing Russian leader Vladimir Putin of “strategic failure” and the EU establishment of “ignorance” in dealing with Moscow.

Kasparov, who spoke to EUobserver on the eve of the Berlin Wall anniversary, said he'll never forget the date it fell - 9 November 1989 - “because on that same day, four years earlier, I had just won the world [che...