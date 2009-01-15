Ad
Citizens in EU countries dependent on Russian gas may need to look for alternative heating sources for some more time (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU likely to face one more week without gas

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The EU has welcomed the idea of a gas mini-summit in Moscow this weekend. But Russian supplies are unlikely to resume before the meeting, while experts say it will take "several" more days for gas to reach the EU even if there is an accord.

The EU on Thursday (15 January) agreed to send energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs and Czech energy minister Martin Riman for a "high-level meeting" in Moscow on Saturday, if Russian and Ukrainian delegates are to be "fully mandated to find a lasting...

