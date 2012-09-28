Ad
Berlin: neither Russia or the Netherlands have responded so far (Photo: Wolfgang Staudt)

Alleged Russian spies wanted EU and Nato secrets

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Germany has indicted two alleged Russian spies who tried to get hold of EU and Nato secrets.

The office of the German federal prosector said in a statement on Thursday (27 September) that the married couple, who were arrested last year, "had the task of gathering information about the political and military strategy of the EU and Nato."

It added that between 2008 and 2011 they worked with a...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

