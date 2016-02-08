EU should help stop Israel's NGO bill

“Hasbara” is the Hebrew word for Israel’s international campaign to disseminate favourable information about the actions of its government.

In a classic hasbara move, the Israeli embassy to the European Union recently circulated a message aiming to curb the growing international criticism of anti-democratic legislation in Israel that seeks to hinder and restrict human rights and pro-peace organisations.

The embassy’s message focussed on a new “NGO bill” promoted by justice minis...