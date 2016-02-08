EU should help stop Israel's NGO bill

“Hasbara” is the Hebrew word for Israel’s international campaign to disseminate favourable information about the actions of its government.
In a classic hasbara move, the Israeli embassy to the European Union recently circulated a message aiming to curb the growing international criticism of anti-democratic legislation in Israel that seeks to hinder and restrict human rights and pro-peace organisations.
The embassy’s message focussed on a new “NGO bill” promoted by justice minis...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
