EU Kosovo mission launched

EUOBSERVER / BRUSSELS The European Union launched its Kosovo mission on Saturday (16 February), just a day before the breakaway Serbian province declared independence.
Dubbed EULEX, the mission has three components - a rule of law mission, an EU special representative who will also chair an International Civilian Office there, and a European Commission unit leading economic development and reform.
The aim is to help the Kosovo authorities in all areas related to the rule of law, ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here