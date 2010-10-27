Ad
Rare earth mines in the US and Australia have closed in recent years due to Chinese competition (Photo: Chuck Coker)

EU concerned by Chinese industrial policy

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU trade commissioner Karel De Gucht has warned that recent Chinese restrictions on sales of valued rare earths could be a bellwether of things to come.

"[It] hints that China is developing an industrial policy aiming at transferring as much as possible production to China," Mr De Gucht told an EU-China conference on Tuesday evening (26 October) in Brussels.

The row over rare earths - a group of essential minerals used in high-tech products such as mobile phones and flat-screen ...

