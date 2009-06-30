EU companies call for more reforms in China

European companies remain confident about business prospects in China but would also like to see further reforms implemented to help unlock the country's potential, says a new survey published on Tuesday (30 June).
The annual report by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China draws on the responses of more than 300 European companies active in China.
"Our members welcome the stimulus package and the Chinese government's efforts to sustain growth. But they clearly feel that ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here