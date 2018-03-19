EU and Nato back UK on Russian attack

EU foreign ministers had an "exchange of views" on new Russia sanctions in the margins of Monday's (19 March) meeting, Lithuania's Linas Linkevicius told EUobserver, while Greece objected to blaming Russia for the UK attack.

The ministers met after Russian leader Vladimir Putin secured six more years in office on Sunday.

They also met in the shadow of British allegations that Russia had tried to kill a former spy, Sergei Skripal, in England using nerve gas.

One new sancti...