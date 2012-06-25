Turkey calls emergency Nato talks on Syria

Turkey has invoked the softer article four of the Nato treaty after Syria shot down one of its warplanes on Friday (22 June).

Its decision will see the 28 Nato countries' ambassadors hold emergency talks in the North Atlantic Council, the political steering group of the military alliance, in Brussels on Tuesday.

Article four says that any ally can call talks if it thinks its security has been "threatened."

The more tough article five says "an armed attack against one or mo...