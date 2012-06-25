Ad
Leaked map of Syrian air defences (Photo: James L'Angelle)

Turkey calls emergency Nato talks on Syria

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkey has invoked the softer article four of the Nato treaty after Syria shot down one of its warplanes on Friday (22 June).

Its decision will see the 28 Nato countries' ambassadors hold emergency talks in the North Atlantic Council, the political steering group of the military alliance, in Brussels on Tuesday.

Article four says that any ally can call talks if it thinks its security has been "threatened."

The more tough article five says "an armed attack against one or mo...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

