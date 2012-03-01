Ad
euobserver
Greece has made 'tremendous efforts', says Schauble (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Germany praises Greece, but bail-out decision next week

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

German finance minister Wolfgang Schauble on Thursday (1 March) said Greece has made "tremendous efforts" to adopt all the reforms required for the new €130 billion bail-out. A final green light is expected next week.

"We saw based on the troika report today that Greece has made tremendous efforts and today we were able to take a step forward," Schauble told reporters on his way out of a meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Brussels.

Ministers decided to give the eurozone bail...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Eurozone agrees to Greek bail-out, but doubts remain
Eurozone 'expected' Greek downgrade
Greece has made 'tremendous efforts', says Schauble (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections