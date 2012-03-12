Ad
Ashton and Sovndal in Copenhagen. The pair welcomed defections by senior Syrian regime members (Photo: eu2012.dk)

Finland: EU countries do not want joint foreign policy

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Finland's foreign minister has said EU countries are more divided on foreign policy now than before the Lisbon Treaty came along.

Erkki Tuomioja made the remarks after informal talks with his EU counterparts in Copenhagen on Friday (9 March) and Saturday.

"The real problem is with member states and their willingness to work together - this should be a basic pre-condition when we start a discussion on this or that subject, there should be no red lines ... [But] the commitment to ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

