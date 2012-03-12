Finland: EU countries do not want joint foreign policy

Finland's foreign minister has said EU countries are more divided on foreign policy now than before the Lisbon Treaty came along.

Erkki Tuomioja made the remarks after informal talks with his EU counterparts in Copenhagen on Friday (9 March) and Saturday.

"The real problem is with member states and their willingness to work together - this should be a basic pre-condition when we start a discussion on this or that subject, there should be no red lines ... [But] the commitment to ...