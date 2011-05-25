Israel links EU support for Palestinians to anti-Semitism

Israeli finance minister Yuval Steinitz has said that select EU countries' support for Palestine's plan to seek full UN membership is linked to ancient anti-Semitism.

Speaking to EUobserver in Brussels on Tuesday (23 May) at an event to mark the 63rd anniversary of the creation of Israel, the minister said there is a tendency in Europe to blame the failure of the peace process on the Jewish side only.

"It's very easy to put all the blame in the world on the Jewish state. As Joschk...