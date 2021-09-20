No EU strategic autonomy without Libyan stability

The Libyan crisis is entering its 10th year, no closer to a resolution.

The war has produced untold human tragedy: thousands killed, and even more wounded, hundreds of thousands displaced and billions squandered, leaving Libya on the verge of implosion.

The days of Gadhaffi are nothing to look back to. The argument of the absence of a civil war does little to excuse the egregious repression and murderous eccentricity of his regime; nor is it an apologetic for a fundamentally fla...