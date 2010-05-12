Russian document prioritises better EU relations

A classified Kremlin strategy paper has said Russia should build better relations with EU countries in order to rescue its economy. But some EU capitals, including Warsaw, are wary of the change in tone.
The document, entitled "The Programme for Effective Use of Foreign Policy in the Long Term Development of Russia," is dated February 2010 and written in the name of foreign minister Sergei Lavrov to President Dmitry Medvedev. The Russian edition of
