Srebrenica memorial. Nikolic: "No Serb recognizes that genocide took place ... and I am no different" (Photo: Ayuto)

Serb leader bashes EU ahead of key report

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Srebrenica was not genocide and Serbia will not bow to demands for Kosovo recognition, Serbia's leader has said on the eve of a key EU report.

The Balkan country's head of state, Tomislav Nikolic, a former confidante of Serbia's notorious war-time leader Slobodan Milosevic, made the remarks in the Italian newspaper Corriere della Seraon Tuesday (9 October)...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

