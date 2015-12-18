Ad
euobserver
Christmas in Moscow. 'The purchasing power of Russian consumers is in continuous decline,' Raiffeisen bank said (Photo: Alex F)

EU states agree six-month Russia sanctions

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states’ ambassadors in Brussels on Friday (18 December) agreed to extend Russia economic sanctions for six months, despite an earlier obstruction by Italy.

EU capitals will ratify the decision by written procedure on Monday. The act will become legally binding the next day, when it's published in the bloc's Official Journal.

Ambassadors agreed the point without discussion shortly after an EU summit, in which Italian PM Matteo Renzi briefly raised the subject.

He “only me...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Christmas in Moscow. 'The purchasing power of Russian consumers is in continuous decline,' Raiffeisen bank said (Photo: Alex F)

EU & the World

