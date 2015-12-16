EU agrees data protection regime, details to follow

Members of the European Parliament and national governments agreed on Tuesday (15 December) how to best protect European citizens' personal information online.
Europeans will have the right to object to being targeted by online advertisers, to carry their data from one service to another, and to have personal data deleted if they want to.
The new data protection rules have been under discussion for almost four years since the European Commission proposed them in January 2012. The ...
