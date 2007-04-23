EU in a spin over reports of secret Moldova-Russia deal

EU diplomacy is in a spin trying to verify reports that Moldova has cut a secret deal with Russia on the future of the breakaway Moldovan province of Transdniestria, in a situation that could pose risks for future EU-Moldova relations.
The secret deal, first reported by US-based analyst Vladimir Socor, foresees the reunification of Moldova and Transdniestria on a model that would give Russia-controlled Transdniestria the power to block future Moldova government decisions and keep Russi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.