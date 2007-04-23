EU in a spin over reports of secret Moldova-Russia deal

EU diplomacy is in a spin trying to verify reports that Moldova has cut a secret deal with Russia on the future of the breakaway Moldovan province of Transdniestria, in a situation that could pose risks for future EU-Moldova relations.

The secret deal, first reported by US-based analyst Vladimir Socor, foresees the reunification of Moldova and Transdniestria on a model that would give Russia-controlled Transdniestria the power to block future Moldova government decisions and keep Russi...