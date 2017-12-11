Israel presses Jerusalem claim in EU capital

Israel has said Palestine and the EU must accept that Jerusalem is its capital, for peace in the Middle East.
Its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, enforced the claim in Brussels on Monday (11 December) before meeting with EU foreign ministers.
He said the US would shortly unveil plans for new peace talks with Palestinians, but that these would only bear fruit if Palestine gave up on having a shared capital in the city.
"It is time the Palestinians recognised that there'...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
