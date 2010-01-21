Ad
The commission's unit in China is among the list of 54 (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU commission 'embassies' granted new powers

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has converted 54 out of the European Commission's 136 foreign delegations into embassy-type missions authorised to speak for the entire union.

The move follows the coming into force last year of the Lisbon Treaty, which has the creation of a new EU diplomatic corps as one of its main provisions.

All 136 commission delegations were renamed "EU delegations" on 1 January. But only the 54 placements were at the same time quietly given fresh powers in line with their new names....

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The commission's unit in China is among the list of 54 (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU & the World

