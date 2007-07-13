Ad
The EU is planning to take over from the UN in Kosovo (Photo: UN Photo/Robert Sullivan)

Russia sticks to its opposition on Kosovo

by Lucia Kubosova,

Russia has rejected the latest attempt by EU and US diplomats to outline a compromise UN resolution on the future status of Kosovo. Its move follows similar sentiments expressed in Serbia.

"The problem of a decision on the independence of Kosovo has not been taken off the agenda," Sergei Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister told journalists on Thursday (12 July), according to Reuters.

He was referring to the latest draft UN resolution unveiled this week by European and American diplo...

