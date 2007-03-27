EU countries to scrap extra charges for cross-border payments

EU finance ministers have unanimously supported a new package of rules for making payments across the union without extra charges. The move could lead to cross-border payment transactions costing the same as payments within one member state.
The so-called Payment Services Directive, adopted on Tuesday (27 March), provides the legal framework for a single payments area - with no national barriers to impede companies from offering their services across borders and no extra fees for consu...
