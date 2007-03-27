Ad
euobserver
Paying by credit and debit cards should be cheaper and easier, says Brussels (Photo: www.freeimages.co.uk)

EU countries to scrap extra charges for cross-border payments

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

EU finance ministers have unanimously supported a new package of rules for making payments across the union without extra charges. The move could lead to cross-border payment transactions costing the same as payments within one member state.

The so-called Payment Services Directive, adopted on Tuesday (27 March), provides the legal framework for a single payments area - with no national barriers to impede companies from offering their services across borders and no extra fees for consu...

euobserver

