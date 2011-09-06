Libya weapons deals raise questions about Gaddafi aftermath

Al Qaeda acquired weapons from Gaddafi's forces, Chinese arms dealers negotiated with the dictator's envoys, and France ignored an arms embargo in supplying the rebels, Nato and EU officials said Monday (5 September).

Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (Aqim) has acquired a stockpile of weapons from the Gaddafi forces, including ground-to-air missiles that can still pose a threat to flights over the territory, EU's counter-terrorism co-ordinator Gilles de Kerchove said during a press brief...