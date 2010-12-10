Ad
Buzek and Ashton. The Nobel and Sakharov prizes are being collected in absentia (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Ashton to face MEPs' questions on human rights

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU high representative for foreign affairs Cathy Ashton is to face tough questions from MEPs next Wednesday (15 December) over her strategy to promote European human rights values through the bloc's new external action service.

On the same day as Norway's Nobel Prize committee handed this year's prestigious award to Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo in absentia, European Parliament President Jerzy Buzek said he was keen to hear how Ms Ashton intended to work in the field.

"Today is a...

