EU states agree to extend Russia sanctions

EU countries have agreed to extend the life of Russia and Crimea sanctions, despite Kremlin diplomacy.
They took the decision by consensus at a meeting of ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday (17 June).
It is to be rubber stamped, with no political debate, by EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday.
One or other minister could, in theory, call for a discussion and block the move.
Normally, it never happens.
But the abnormal and volatile nature of the Gree...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.