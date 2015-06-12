Senior officials discuss Greek default

Eurozone officials have, for the first time at senior level, discussed what would happen if Greece defaults on its payments.
Officials from the 19 euro countries’ finance ministries, including Greece, discussed the possibility at a meeting in Bratislava on Friday (12 June).
"It was a preparation for the worst case. Countries wanted to know what was going on”, one official told the AFP news agency.
A second official said: “A default was mentioned as one of the scenarios th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.