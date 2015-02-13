Ad
euobserver
The paper speaks of a 'virtuous triangle' of structural reforms, investment, and fiscal responsibility (Photo: www.GlynLowe.com)

Eurozone needs further reform, Juncker paper says

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The eurozone requires further reform to ensure that it escapes a pattern of low growth and high unemployment, Jean-Claude Juncker has told EU leaders.

In an eight page analysis presented at the EU summit on Thursday (12 February), the European Commission president stated that there is “a need to move gradually towards "concrete mechanisms for stronger economic policy co-ordination, convergence and solidarity".

The strategy paper adds that governments must implement “a consistent s...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

