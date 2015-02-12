More than 300 dead in latest migrant tragedy

Calls are being made for the EU to step up its sea operations after some 330 people are feared dead after trying to make their way from Libya to Italy.
The UN refugee agency (UNCHR) on Wednesday (11 February) said hundreds are thought to have perished over the weekend after embarking from Libya towards the Italian coast on four dinghies.
"Saving lives should be our top priority. Europe cannot afford to do too little too late,” said UNHCR Europe bureau director Vincent Cochetel in ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
