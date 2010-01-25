Israel bars Belgian development minister from Gaza

Israel blocked Belgian development minister Charles Michel from entering the Gaza Strip on the weekend, arguing that the visit would give symbolic support to Hamas. Separately, Palestinian Authority officials have warned the EU against moving towards offering the militant Islamist group any form of recognition.
"These kinds of visits can only strengthen Hamas and give it legitimacy," Israeli deputy foreign minister Danny Ayalon said in a statement about the aborted Michel trip.
"W...
