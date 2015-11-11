Ad
euobserver
The EU doesn't recognise Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights and East Jerusalem, says West Bank settlements also illegal. (Photo: [john])

EU shops to mark 'Israeli settlement' products

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman and Peter Teffer, Brussels,

European retailers must put the phrase “product from … Israeli settlement” or equivalent on wine, farm produce, or cosmetics from the occupied territories, the EU Commission has said.

Its guidelines, published on Wednesday (11 November), say labels on other items, such as processed food and most industrial goods, are voluntary.

But if sh...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU diplomats feel helpless on Israel violence
After Rabin: What can EU do on Israel-Palestine?
Israeli MPs to resume work on NGO gag laws
The EU doesn't recognise Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights and East Jerusalem, says West Bank settlements also illegal. (Photo: [john])

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections