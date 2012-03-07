Ad
Greek soldier - the country is buying billions of euros of arms from EU countries despite the crisis (Photo: Nikita Avvakumov)

EU figures show crisis-busting arms sales to Greece

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Official figures show that EU countries sold Greece over €1 billion of arms at the same time as negotiating its first bail-out back in 2010.

France was by far the biggest seller, with a €794 million aircraft deal, according to recently-released European Council data on arms licences granted by member states. It also sold €58 million of missiles and €19 million of electronics used for air...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

