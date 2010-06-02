European citizens tell story of flotilla attack

The almost 700 activists arrested by Israel following the country's attack on a humanitarian aid mission to the Gaza Strip, most of whom were Europeans, are steadily being released and deported, and will all be freed by the end of the day, the Israeli foreign ministry said early on Wednesday (2 June).

Governments from the 27 member-state bloc had initially been concerned about the limited consular access the Jewish state was allowing to prisoners, according to an EU diplomat speaking t...