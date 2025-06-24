Ad
euobserver
France and Germany have joined the US in slashing their development aid budgets (Photo: ICRC)

MEPs confirm absence at UN Seville aid summit, after rightwing vote

EU & the World
Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The European Parliament has joined the United States in not attending a key development finance summit next week, after rightwing MEPs voted down its position paper on the UN event.&nb...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

