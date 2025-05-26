Ad
euobserver
The EU's Global Gateway will be part of the 'innovative' financial instruments needs to finance development, says Josef Sikela, EU commissioner for external partnerships (Photo: European Commission)

EU offers 'bare minimum' ahead of key aid summit

EU & the World
Africa
by Benjamin Fox, London,

The EU will not increase its commitments on development spending at a key UN summit on development finance in June, after EU ministers agreed joint conclusions dismissed as “the bare minimum” on Monday (26 May). 

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

The trillion dollar question — what next for EU financing for development?
Aid cuts will have 'cataclysmic' effect, OECD warns
How to reform EU overseas aid in the wake of Trump
20 percent of EU aid spending fails to meet eligibility criteria
The EU's Global Gateway will be part of the 'innovative' financial instruments needs to finance development, says Josef Sikela, EU commissioner for external partnerships (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections