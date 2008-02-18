French and Germans like Obama, but Britons prefer Clinton

Most citizens from Germany, France, Italy and Spain would prefer Democrat Barrack Obama to become the next US president, but Britons would vote for Hillary Clinton, according to a poll of some 5000 individuals from the biggest EU states.

The survey was conducted by Harris agency between January 30 and February 8, for the Financial Times.

Mr Obama, a Democratic senator from Illinois, achieved the biggest support amongst Europeans in most selected countries, preferred by 35 percent...