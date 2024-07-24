Ad
euobserver
Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjártó said the European Commission was obliged to help Budapest in its talks with Kyiv on interrupted oil supplies (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Hungary cries for EU help in Ukraine oil dispute

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hungary has vowed to keep blocking EU funds for Ukraine, while calling for Europe's support to break Ukraine's oil sanctions on Russia.

"I made it clear that until this issue is resolved by Ukraine, the payment of €6.5 billion of compensation for weapons from the European Peace Fund should be forgotten about," Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó told Hu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Hungary's EU talks on migrants overshadowed by boycott
Metsola pledges 'more' on Ukraine, after landslide re-election
Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjártó said the European Commission was obliged to help Budapest in its talks with Kyiv on interrupted oil supplies (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

StakeholderAnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections