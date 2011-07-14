China offers market relief from euro-crisis

Better-than-expected Chinese economic figures helped markets to bounce back on Wednesday (12 July), after a plunge caused by worries over the spreading euro-crisis.

China's annual gross domestic product grew 9.5 percent in the second quarter, above market speculations of 'only' nine percent growth ahead of the release. It is however slightly slower than in previous quarters, down from 9.7 percent growth.

Chinese industrial output was up 15.1 percent in June, the maximum since May ...