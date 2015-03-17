Netanyahu comments put EU relations in doubt

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has said that if he is re-elected there will be no Palestinian state, putting in doubt the future of EU-Israel relations.

He made the announcement in a video clip for Israeli news agency NRG on Monday (16 March), on the eve of general elections on Tuesday.

“I think that anyone who is going to establish a Palestinian state today and evacuate lands is giving attack grounds to radical Islam against the state of Israel … there is a real threat here that...