euobserver
Netanyahu, in a speech in Washington earlier this month on the Iran nuclear talks, already soured US ties (Photo: John Boehner)

Netanyahu comments put EU relations in doubt

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has said that if he is re-elected there will be no Palestinian state, putting in doubt the future of EU-Israel relations.

He made the announcement in a video clip for Israeli news agency NRG on Monday (16 March), on the eve of general elections on Tuesday.

“I think that anyone who is going to establish a Palestinian state today and evacuate lands is giving attack grounds to radical Islam against the state of Israel … there is a real threat here that...

