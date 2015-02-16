Ad
euobserver
Brussels is for the first time negotiating with a Greek leadership that wants to go after “corrupt elites”. (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

The new Greek crisis: Time for compromise

Green Economy
Opinion
by Dan Steinbock,

The hard talks on Greece’s bailout have started again but a compromise is possible if both sides are willing.

Eurogroup president Jeroen Djisselbloem last week said that “Greece wants a lot but has very little money to do that. That’s really a problem.”

However Brussels is not in a winning position either.

In the eurozone, the fiscal balance will remain negative through the coming years, while government debt is close to 95 percent. If the eurozone was an aspiring member o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

The eurozone's debt moment
Why America is recovering, but Europe is not - Part II
Russia sanctions and the EU: What went wrong?
Divided Europe, divided Eurozone
Brussels is for the first time negotiating with a Greek leadership that wants to go after “corrupt elites”. (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections