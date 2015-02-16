The new Greek crisis: Time for compromise

The hard talks on Greece’s bailout have started again but a compromise is possible if both sides are willing.

Eurogroup president Jeroen Djisselbloem last week said that “Greece wants a lot but has very little money to do that. That’s really a problem.”

However Brussels is not in a winning position either.

In the eurozone, the fiscal balance will remain negative through the coming years, while government debt is close to 95 percent. If the eurozone was an aspiring member o...