Ad
euobserver
'In 2014 around 200,000 potential asylum seekers landed in Italy alone' (Photo: noborder network)

Defying the populist agenda?

Opinion
by Costanza Hermanin, Brussels,

Might a centre-right Greek politician, formerly in charge of defence policy, be able to reach a compromise among EU member states on immigration reform?

In a plenary debate on ghost ships and smugglers in the Mediterranean held at the European Parliament in Strasburg on Tuesday, Commissioner Avramopoulos front-loaded his presentation with what EU governments and MEPs worried about the terrorist attacks in Paris wanted to hear – security.

But he also suggested innovations are ne...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

EU looks to African dictators for migration solutions
'In 2014 around 200,000 potential asylum seekers landed in Italy alone' (Photo: noborder network)

Tags

Opinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections