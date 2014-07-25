EU to hit Russia with economic sanctions next week

The European Commission is preparing legislative on four types of economic sanctions likely to be imposed on Russia on Tuesday.
A meeting of EU ambassadors (Coreper) on Friday concluded that legal texts should be prepared for all four areas presented in a draft paper by the EU commission: restricting access to EU capital markets for Russian state-owned banks and companies, as well as banning trade in arms, sensitive technologies and goods that can be used both for civilian and military ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here