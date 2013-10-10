MEPs say Russian trade bans 'unacceptable'

MEPs in a debate on Wednesday (9 October) condemned Russia's recent trade ban on Lithuanian dairy imports, the latest in a series of bans seen as attempts to torpedo the EU's Eastern Partnership policy.
Lithuanian trucks entering Russia in recent months have been stopped by custom officers and subjected to lengthy checks, causing losses of over €2 million a day, according to the Lithuanian national association of road carriers.
On Monday, Moscow announced it halted all dairy imp...
