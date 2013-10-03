EU should not 'lecture' Africa on gay rights

The EU's most senior official in charge of relations with Africa has said the European Union should stop lecturing the continent about gay rights.

Nick Westcott, the managing director for Africa in the EU's diplomatic service, said at a debate in Brussels on Wednesday (2 October) that the EU needs a "strong message" when it comes to foreign policy and that the message should be "two-fold."

It should be "less apologetic about our financial clout and, secondly ... more humble on the...