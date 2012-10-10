Ad
euobserver
EU notables celebrate Estonia's euro-adoption in 2010 (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU summit draft backs 'separate' eurozone budget

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Member states are warming to the idea of having a eurozone budget on top of the joint EU budget, with the latest draft conclusions ahead of next week's summit clearly separating the two.

Dubbed "fiscal capacity," the new budget "would be specific to the euro area and therefore not to be covered by the Multiannual Financial Framework," the EU's common, seven-year budget, the draft prepared by EU Council ch...

Green Economy

Green Economy
euobserver

