UK better off in EU for now, says eurosceptic think tank

The UK would be better off staying in the EU, the country's foremost eurosceptic think tank says, amid a growing debate among Conservatives on the merits of a British exit from the European Union.
"From purely a trade perspective, EU membership remains the best option for the UK," Open Europe argues in a report published Monday (11 June).
"All the alternatives come with major drawbacks and would all … require negotiati...
