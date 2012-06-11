Ad
Canary Wharf, London: Concern about its prized financial sector is one of the reasons for London's ambivalence about the EU (Photo: harshilshah100)

UK better off in EU for now, says eurosceptic think tank

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The UK would be better off staying in the EU, the country's foremost eurosceptic think tank says, amid a growing debate among Conservatives on the merits of a British exit from the European Union.

"From purely a trade perspective, EU membership remains the best option for the UK," Open Europe argues in a report published Monday (11 June).

"All the alternatives come with major drawbacks and would all … require negotiati...

Latest News

