Macovei: 'The people in question should resign' (Photo: Thomas Hawk)

Three EU agencies fail MEPs' ethics test

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

MEPs in the budgetary control committee looking at the accounts of EU institutions on Tuesday (27 March) suspended the procedure for three agencies whose staff is said to be too close to the industry they deal with.

The food safety, medicines and environment agencies were given three months' time to publish all the CVs of their staff and experts in order to expose any potential conflicts of interest.

"I am very happy conflicts of interest are being taken seriously by this parliame...

