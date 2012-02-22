Ad
euobserver
"Does everybody follow the rules in the north, No. Does everybody break them in the south, No" (Photo: Søren Sigfusson/norden.org)

Feature

National stereotyping - the eurozone's other story

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,
"Does everybody follow the rules in the north, No. Does everybody break them in the south, No" (Photo: Søren Sigfusson/norden.org)

"I cannot downplay the shock that the Greek debt-crisis has caused with my Finnish electorate that believes in fair play and following the rules." So said Finnish Europe Minister Alexander Stubb recently.

He went on: "The EU rarely provokes an emotional reaction among Finns - this time is different. For us this is not really about money, but principles." As Stubb tells it, it was simply an anathema to Finns that Greece massaged its books in order to qualify for entering the single curre...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalFeature

Related articles

Greece vexed by German demand for 'budget commissioner'
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections