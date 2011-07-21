Spain to make u-turn on labour market access for Romanians

The Spanish government is on Friday (22 July) set to approve a measure restricting the access of Romanian workers on its labour market from 1 August, due to the high unemployment rates plaguing the country.

The measure would be a "temporary one" and only target new incoming Romanian workers, not the almost one million already officially registered in Spain, junior minister for immigration Anna Terron told Europa Press on Wednesday.

With an unemployment rate of 21 percent and the c...