euobserver
Dublin: Ireland will leave its three year bailout programme in December (Photo: William Murphy)

Ireland becomes first euro country to quit bailout programme

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Ireland will become the first eurozone country to exit a bailout programme, after deciding that it will not request a temporary credit line when its €85 billion rescue finishes on December 15th.

The move will bring to an end a three year programme that has seen the country put in place over 250 separate austerity measures.

EU officials had kept open the possibility of establishing a temporary credit line as the country eased itself back onto the debt markets.

However, with i...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

euobserver

