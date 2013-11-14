Ireland becomes first euro country to quit bailout programme

Ireland will become the first eurozone country to exit a bailout programme, after deciding that it will not request a temporary credit line when its €85 billion rescue finishes on December 15th.

The move will bring to an end a three year programme that has seen the country put in place over 250 separate austerity measures.

EU officials had kept open the possibility of establishing a temporary credit line as the country eased itself back onto the debt markets.

However, with i...