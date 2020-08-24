Ad
How safe is Sudan, really, given recent massacre and ICC statement? (Photo: Human Rights Watch)

Sudan asylum decision signals Dutch moral collapse

by Chris Kline, Brussels,

Despite vocal protests by Sudanese refugees in The Hague and an outcry by human rights organisations over a recent decision of the Dutch government to recategorise the asylum status of refugees fleeing genocide in Sudan's Darfur, South Kordofan, and the Blue Nile regions, there was no sign of soul-searching in the Dutch population at large, nor in the corridors of power in the European Union.

It was tone-deaf of the Dutch government to have issued its decision in the past weeks, which c...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Chris Kline is the international spokesman for the chairman of the Sudan Liberation Movement, Abdul Wahid al Nur. He is a former Bloomberg, ABC News, CNN, and Fox News foreign correspondent and war reporter. He is also the Spanish-born grandson of Indonesia's founding president, Sukarno, who liberated the country from Dutch colonial rule.

